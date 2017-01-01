Sunday, January 1, 2017

The hunt for quality,affordable meals at Trent

Campus Paisley Pinard -
Dear Chartwells, I’m a 4th year Trent student who knows as well as any other student the complaints that surround Chartwells’ fine dining service, from...
Why I support Michael Chong’s candidacy for PC leadership

Opinion Josh Skinner -
Michael Chong is the only choice for leader of the Conservative Party of Canada. The Harper decade did not end well for the Conservatives,...
Letter to the editor re: “Political expression in an entitled generation,” why you should...

Opinion Austin Mokry -
I recently read Kari Boyd’s article in the online Arthur titled, “Political expression in an entitled generation”. This paper is a response to that...
Retraction and apology re: Corey Leblanc

Featured Arthur -
UN Days of Orange: UNite to end violence against women

International Marina Wilke -
Friday November 25th marked International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on our annual calendar. This United Nations initiative is the official...
Hot Dish: Rita’s Nuts n’ Bolts

Life Marina Wilke -
I debated with myself whether I should make this recipe public, but in the end my love for you dear Arthur readers won out....
Punk Goes to College!

Arts Tyler Majer -
A throwback to Peter Robinson College’s (PRC) glory days, Punk Goes to College was held at Sadleir House on Thursday, November 24th. The idea...
Writers Reading presents: Kris Bertin

Arts Lubna Sadek -
This year has marked the 28th season of the annual Writers Reading Series at Traill College. Throughout the semester, the English Department creates a...
Writers Reading welcomes poet George Elliot Clarke

Arts Yumna Leghari -
The Trent Writers Reading Series wrapped up another great season at Traill College last Wednesday with a Bagnani Hall fully packed to welcome parliamentary...
Self love and felines; loving the self and creatures around us

Life Zara Syed and Yumna Leghari -
The December Cat Calendar has been an annual tradition at Arthur for years now. Every December, Arthur staff and the Trent community send off...
