Trent theatre explores some dark themes this semester

In the 2016-2017 season, Anne Shirley Theatre Company (ASTC) is presenting two productions. Bare, the rock musical and Wit, a dark comedy. Wit opens February 4th at the Gordon Best Theatre and Bare follows closely after on March 10th at Market Hall.

Bare follows the story of a group of friends in their senior year at a Catholic boarding school. They struggle with their impending emergence into the adult world as they party their way towards graduation, unsure of whether to place their faith in God, in themselves, or in those they love. Wit portrays a scholar named Vivian who is diagnosed with cancer. The audience follows her on the emotional journey of coming to terms with death, with some comic relief, of course.

“ASTC has never been afraid to put on thought-provoking pieces of theatre, and our productions this year are no exception. Bare, like Wit … really deals with ideas of faith, mortality, and whether or not we are alone in the world. I think everyone coming to see the musical this year will identify with at least one of the characters in a way that is impactful,” says Kalene Paige, the director of Bare.

Chance McGuigan, the assistant director of Wit, added: “ASTC is normally known for their fan-loving musicals. However, this year they are also presenting a large-cast play. Everyone is very excited to put together this production and we know he audience will love it too. Right now, we are trying to make it so some of the ticket sales goes to The Canadian Cancer society.